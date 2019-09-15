Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 486.59 N/A -6.08 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta and it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 39.85% and an $110.4 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 35.3%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.