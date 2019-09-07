Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We are comparing Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 472.06 N/A -6.08 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.58 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.61% and an $110.4 average price target. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $184.67, while its potential upside is 110.52%. The data provided earlier shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 0%. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.