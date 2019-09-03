Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 487.06 N/A -6.08 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta means Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility is 52.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$110.4 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.58%. Competitively the consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 117.65% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.