Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 110.27 N/A -5.39 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Immunic Inc. has a 3.91 beta which is 291.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.77% and an $116.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 1.9% respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.