Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 105.46 N/A -5.39 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.93% and an $118.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 55.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.