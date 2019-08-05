Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 552.26 N/A -6.08 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.31 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$116.75 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.80%. Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 19.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has stronger performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.