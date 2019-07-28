Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 110.27 N/A -5.39 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1201.85 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta means Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 16.77% upside potential and an average target price of $116.75. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 consensus target price and a 90.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.