Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology companies, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 105.64 N/A -5.39 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.71% for Blueprint Medicines Corporation with consensus price target of $118.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.