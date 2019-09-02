Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

As Biotechnology companies, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 482.28 N/A -6.08 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, with potential upside of 43.99%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average price target and a 120.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.