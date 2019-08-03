Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 557.27 N/A -6.08 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 28.45% for Blueprint Medicines Corporation with consensus price target of $116.75. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 190.91% and its consensus price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.