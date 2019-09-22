Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.68 N/A -6.08 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta means Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility is 52.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential is 36.46% at a $110.4 average price target. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 36.26%. Based on the data shown earlier, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.