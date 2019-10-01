Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,698,065.17% -59.3% -45.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 7,394,987,960.40% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus target price of $110.4, and a 54.30% upside potential. Competitively Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $1, with potential downside of -17.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Blueprint Medicines Corporation looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 31.6% respectively. About 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.