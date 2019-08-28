Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 479.07 N/A -6.08 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. Its rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 50.22% and an $116.75 average target price. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 66.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 58.9%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.