Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 486.59 N/A -6.08 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 39.85% upside potential and an average target price of $110.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.