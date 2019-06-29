Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparison side by side

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 76 104.03 N/A -5.39 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.38 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential is 25.62% at a $118.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.