Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparison side by side

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.41 48.47M -6.08 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,580,485.33% -59.3% -45.4% Forward Pharma A/S 409,974,640.74% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 50.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $110.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 20.6% respectively. About 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Forward Pharma A/S beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.