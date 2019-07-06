Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 105.64 N/A -5.39 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, FibroGen Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Blueprint Medicines Corporation and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 23.71% upside potential and an average price target of $118.5. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 60.73% and its average price target is $71.25. The results provided earlier shows that FibroGen Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 67.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 43.2% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.