Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 110.27 N/A -5.39 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$116.75 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 63.8%. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.