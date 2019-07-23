Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 80 110.07 N/A -5.39 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 28.60 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $116.75, with potential upside of 16.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.