Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.11 N/A -6.08 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.81 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, with potential upside of 36.46%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, which is potential 36.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Blueprint Medicines Corporation looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 17.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.