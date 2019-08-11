Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 566.91 N/A -6.08 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential is 26.94% at a $116.75 consensus target price. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 132.56% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 35.1% respectively. 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.