Bluemountain Capital Management Trimmed Its Hni (HNI) Stake as Stock Declined; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder First National Trust Co Boosted Position by $549,176 as Stock Value Declined

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 47,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 40,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 5.33M shares traded or 40.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 24,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The hedge fund held 18,994 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 43,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 221,741 shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CO, CERTAIN UNITS & OTHERS ENTERED THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 20; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 08/05/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.295/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 34,224 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 62,968 shares. Ent Finance Services Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 4,207 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 49 shares. 445,107 are held by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Linscomb And Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 62,986 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Shell Asset reported 230,613 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc holds 52,707 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust invested in 0.19% or 3,628 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,615 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 200,004 shares. Barnett And Communication accumulated 0.04% or 942 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM) by 18,331 shares to 51,938 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,823 shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 170,274 shares to 265,874 shares, valued at $31.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 10,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).