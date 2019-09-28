Bluemountain Capital Management Stake In Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Was Increased; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Holder Cs Mckee LP Lowered Its Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 538,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99M, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.16 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 310,645 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.13M, down from 323,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bayer, Teva Show Antitrust Law May Be Unnecessary – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opioid makers under pressure after Allergan settlement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Won’t Find Relevancy Through Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 20,070 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $195,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.