Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $10.57 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 93,489 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 77.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 579,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $551,408 activity. On Tuesday, June 25 HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80 million shares to 122.03 million shares, valued at $10.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 553,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 8,737 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 7,590 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). American Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 2,361 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 378 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,966 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Invesco owns 10,724 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 3,104 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 20,001 shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63 million for 5.40 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,748 shares to 2,804 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 644,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,593 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 3,082 shares. Ashfield Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 18,549 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Com Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,728 shares. Covington Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mar Vista Inv Lc holds 998,749 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 634,052 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt holds 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 16,650 shares. 10,427 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth. 2.62M are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Renaissance Invest Group Limited invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Suntrust Banks has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 658,305 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.