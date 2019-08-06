Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holder Veritable LP Lifted Holding

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 87.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 12,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $12.31 during the last trading session, reaching $503.77. About 526,695 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 130.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 16,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, up from 7,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 1.87M shares traded or 164.64% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 97,686 shares to 129,416 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 38,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $277.48M for 53.37 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,873 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com reported 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has 0.65% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,714 shares. 143 were reported by Fort L P. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 121,184 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 8,481 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Co Oh holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,557 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Co invested in 8,145 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 825 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.15% or 53,311 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank invested in 837 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The West Virginia-based City Holdg has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Orbimed Advsr Lc owns 210,300 shares. Girard Partners holds 422 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 8,035 shares to 11,064 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,076 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN).