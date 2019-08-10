Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in International Speedway (ISCA) Has Boosted by $498,155; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stock Value Rose While Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Position by $4.24 Million

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 381,603 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 240.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 16,402 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 4,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 102,016 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 55,875 shares to 59,976 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,644 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 58,470 shares to 88,638 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 216,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.