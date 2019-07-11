Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Has Lifted by $524,548; Kemper (KMPR) Shares Rose While Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased by $4.26 Million Its Holding

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Kemper Corporation (KMPR) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 178,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kemper Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 148,996 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 17.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 83.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 142,163 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 31,187 shares to 362 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.42M for 16.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.