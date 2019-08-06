Bluemountain Capital Management Raised Its Position in Assurant (AIZ) by $8.91 Million; Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Share Price Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,906 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 60,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 2.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 1368.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 94,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 101,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 6,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.17. About 104,051 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 78,793 shares to 70,109 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,008 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,493 shares. Schroder Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 273,876 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 25,742 shares. 492 are held by Rampart Invest Lc. Hennessy has invested 0.74% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 557 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 122 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 2,755 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Blackrock accumulated 4.02 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hudock Cap Ltd holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 2,266 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assurant, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Assurant Renews Partnership with Lowe’s for Product Protection, Support – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant: An Unique And Shareholder-Friendly Insurer, But It Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 910,322 are held by British Columbia Mngmt. Profund Advisors Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 44,740 shares. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 64,023 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 75,454 shares. Advisor Prns Limited, a California-based fund reported 24,464 shares. Heartland Inc reported 182,246 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Grp Incorporated holds 0.62% or 130,000 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fin Lc reported 29,549 shares. The Montana-based Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc has invested 1.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). D E Shaw & Com Incorporated reported 1.45 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 6,222 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 7.93 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 271 shares to 1,015 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).