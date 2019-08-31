Bluemountain Capital Management Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; Garrison Financial Has Lowered Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) as Share Value Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 89.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 5,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 11,859 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 6,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 5,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 25,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,653 shares. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cornerstone Advsr holds 571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 790 were accumulated by Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Company. Provise Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. 1,375 were reported by Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Burney Com has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). City holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,279 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 974 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Affinity Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amg National Fincl Bank has 9,046 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.78% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cannell Peter B And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,175 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,433 shares in its portfolio.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

