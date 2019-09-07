Bluemountain Capital Management Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) Lowered by $616,770; Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Stake by $4.89 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 13,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 79,032 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 92,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.67% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 4.91M shares stake. Fruth Inv holds 5,781 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 207,017 shares. Texas-based Carlson Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Eagle Capital Management has invested 0.58% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 543,655 shares stake. Menta Cap Llc accumulated 14,156 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Qci Asset Ny owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 415 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 929,793 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stoneridge Prtn Ltd invested in 21,329 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 68,000 shares. Wesbanco National Bank reported 10,921 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 5,321 shares to 11,608 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 27,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 69,400 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $108.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 455,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,800 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Wade G W & reported 6,823 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,430 shares. 472,237 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Element Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Midas Management invested in 43,250 shares. Aspen Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 7,316 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 906,158 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 37,351 shares. Auxier Asset reported 1.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northeast Financial Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,145 shares. Ipswich Inv Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mirador Capital Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 21,570 shares in its portfolio.