Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake by $1.58 Million as Share Price Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.05 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 98,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 62 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 98,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.46 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03 million, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.21% stake. Palouse Capital Management reported 43,464 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Financial Advisory has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull & Monroe Invest Management accumulated 17,304 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 74,000 shares. Ht Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,406 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 476,286 shares. 289,677 are owned by Frontier Invest Com. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability has 59,147 shares. Credit Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,200 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 233,797 shares. Aristotle Cap Limited Liability owns 6.01M shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 188,676 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 20,466 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Jbf Cap Inc invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 7,986 shares to 398,657 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) by 27,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 149,835 shares. has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 404,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 338,640 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 26,426 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 143,651 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 414,800 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 5,139 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 409,785 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.44 million shares stake. Adi Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,000 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 505,077 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itt Inc by 17,318 shares to 104,072 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 32,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

