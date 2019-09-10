Bluemountain Capital Management Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $752,705

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 119.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 40,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 75,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 34,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 5.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 12,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.86. About 4.26M shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

