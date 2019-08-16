Bluemountain Capital Management Increases Stake in Tennant Co (TNC); As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Position by $1.90 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 25,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 64,258 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tennant Co (TNC) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The hedge fund held 11,608 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 6,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tennant Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 43,907 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 25/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.08B-$1.11B; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co.: Moorefield May Continue in Non-Executive Role Through Dec. 31 or May Choose to Separate From Company After June 30; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 660,761 shares. Cambridge Trust Communications has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). 35,003 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) or 23,948 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ameritas Inv invested in 0% or 1,548 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ls Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 558 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 93,498 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 69,730 shares to 106,847 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 52,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,606 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tennant acquires Chinese cleaning-equipment company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on January 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tennant Co. (TNC) Announces Keith A. Woodward as SVP, CFO, Replacing Retiring Tom Paulson – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Tennant Company – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tennant Company Plans Move to New Headquarters in First Half 2020 – Business Wire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Tennant Company Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Ser holds 1.57% or 14,939 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 6,601 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Co holds 3.5% or 8.00 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 45,299 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,547 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has 25,155 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 126,640 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amg Natl Tru Retail Bank reported 4,392 shares. 327,312 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc has 16,179 shares. Clean Yield Gru has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,843 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.16 million shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Dana Invest has 23,634 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.