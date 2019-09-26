Bluemountain Capital Management Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); Rr Partners LP Has Lifted Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 538,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99M, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 11.12M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 421,518 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 6,057 shares. 4,047 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 32,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 7,688 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0% or 46,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 523,900 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 20,100 shares. 33,853 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Gam Ag reported 7,096 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 39,263 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,760 shares.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,850 shares to 908,072 shares, valued at $84.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,800 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 20,070 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $195,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 877,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

