Bluemountain Capital Management Increased Stake in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $483,964 as Stock Price Declined; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Price Declined While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 61.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 9,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 15,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 57,692 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 55,076 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video)

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,876 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 344,851 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,911 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 35,934 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Inc invested in 168,415 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 152,958 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 44,282 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 111,773 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 335 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 201,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 436,312 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1.81M shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 0.02% or 4,360 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares to 5.16 million shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 79,793 shares to 3,037 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Seaways Inc by 817,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8 are owned by Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Charles Schwab Inv reported 368,721 shares stake. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.04% or 12,862 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 24,550 shares. First Mercantile Co has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 2,175 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 10,100 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alpha Windward Limited invested 0.31% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Franklin Resource has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Vulcan Value invested in 0.36% or 736,817 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 6,669 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 53,018 shares. Delphi Management Ma stated it has 0.67% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).