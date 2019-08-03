Bluemountain Capital Management Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Raised by $402,552 as Stock Value Rose; Trust Co Of Vermont Has Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $427,864 as Market Valuation Rose

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 89.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 5,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 11,859 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 6,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 20,302 shares to 62,316 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 101,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,709 shares, and cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

