Bluemountain Capital Management Holding in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) Has Trimmed by $640,452; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake by $369,600

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 835,395 shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) by 90.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 16,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The hedge fund held 1,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 18,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 451,694 shares traded or 86.22% up from the average. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holdings Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Asset One reported 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Caprock reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Oarsman Capital Inc accumulated 5,286 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,886 shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 25,219 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 8,772 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs accumulated 5,544 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Srb Corporation owns 6,574 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Covington Inv Advsrs owns 42,400 shares. 18,287 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited. 18,125 were reported by Cambridge Tru. Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 8,785 shares. 12,913 are owned by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Regent Invest Lc invested in 0.11% or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,880 shares to 25,730 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Incorporated holds 17,111 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.06% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 45,389 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc stated it has 290,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 40 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has 724,916 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). 1,077 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated invested in 23,317 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 0.15% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 66,420 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) or 50,337 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 195 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC).