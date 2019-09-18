Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position by $703,320; Stock Value Declined; Swarthmore Group Boosted Roper Industries (ROP) Holding by $8.62 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 942% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $361.41. About 399,252 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 19.28 million shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 55,500 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

