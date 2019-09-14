Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $703,320 as Stock Price Declined; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Boosted Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 8.62M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 324,189 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 62,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 327,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs LP reported 0% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 36.22 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 22,094 shares. Citadel Limited accumulated 12.90 million shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 0% or 157 shares. 2.01M were reported by Caymus Cap Limited Partnership. Anson Funds Management Lp stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ubs Asset Americas reported 348,582 shares stake. Principal Gru accumulated 1.19 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 25,174 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 1.10 million shares stake.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $393.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 152,346 shares to 728,186 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (NYSE:PCG).

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares to 636,462 shares, valued at $53.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).