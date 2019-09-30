Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Pg&E (PCG) as Share Price Declined; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Franklin Resources Has Lifted Holding

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 25,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 226,478 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 201,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 1.49 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 3.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Grp reported 33,455 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Limited holds 191,180 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Financial Ltd Co stated it has 250 shares. Msd Prtnrs LP accumulated 7.44% or 2.68 million shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Texas-based Next Gp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Financial Grp reported 7,010 shares stake. Pointstate Lp holds 2.77% or 5.77 million shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP owns 5.96 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 102 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,619 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability holds 60.83% or 20.55M shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.38% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 42,667 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45 million for 2.66 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 48,607 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 155,107 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 173,380 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 23,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Price T Rowe Md owns 160,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 135,900 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 4.82 million shares stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 430,122 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 9,000 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2,824 activity. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew.