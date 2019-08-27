Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Hubspot (HUBS) by $2.36 Million as Share Value Declined; Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Interface (TILE) Holding

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 14,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 25,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 40,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $201.38. About 271,588 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 348.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 303,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 390,863 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 87,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 70,032 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,447 shares to 38,926 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,956 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Interface, Inc. (TILE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/31/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Assetmark has 108 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 160,004 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 90,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 2,881 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 1,686 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 14,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 28,274 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.3% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 46,855 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Fmr Ltd reported 2.69 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 19,261 shares to 31,941 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).