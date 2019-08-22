Bluemountain Capital Management Has Raised Watsco (WSO) Position; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.61 Million as Share Price Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 1.53M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 5,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 19,106 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 13,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $157.9. About 87,453 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 58 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,422 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Howland Cap Management Llc has 1.6% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 136,831 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 2,866 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 2.31% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1.13M were accumulated by Baillie Gifford &. Raymond James stated it has 204,600 shares. Raymond James Fincl Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 9,967 shares. Yorktown & Co reported 0.16% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 73,583 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 38,432 shares to 15,040 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 109,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Declares $1.60 Quarterly Dividend NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco: Growth Is Slowing, But It Hasn’t Stopped – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,286 are held by Chilton Investment Com Lc. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 362,521 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com holds 143,682 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 16,602 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 740,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 241,336 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested in 0.05% or 770,111 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 111,013 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 525 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 0.28% or 20,107 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sequoia Advsr Lc reported 70,572 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8.86 million shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 20 shares.