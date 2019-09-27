Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) as Share Price Declined; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Stralem & Co Has Cut by $1.33 Million Its Holding

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 112,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 137,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 20.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 9.92 million shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

