Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake by $703,320; Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Navellier & Associates Lowered Its Holding by $4.07 Million as Share Value Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 13.69M shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 12,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 28,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 591,713 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 27.74 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapiens International Corp Nv by 48,000 shares to 92,483 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 19,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

