Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Xilinx (XLNX); Blackstone Group LP Holds Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 18,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 91,572 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 72,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 2.47 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 494,106 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95 million shares, valued at $4.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 29,443 shares. Moreover, Fin Advantage has 2.26% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 91,744 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Foster And Motley owns 6,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.12% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 97,310 shares. Paradigm Inc New York stated it has 0.13% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advisory Services Net Lc holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 2,517 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 43,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 2,077 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 11,840 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 40,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 176,572 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc has 6,925 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 240,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 1,387 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 4,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 1.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Voloridge Limited Liability Com has 132,895 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oak Associates Oh owns 4.74% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 611,870 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Laffer Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Symmetry Peak Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.24 million shares. Northern stated it has 3.30M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.24% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lpl Fincl Limited Com, California-based fund reported 37,249 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 203 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.63M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

