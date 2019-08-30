Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Shares Declined; International Paper (IP) Stake Held by Frontier Investment Mgmt Company

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 43,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 263,382 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 219,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 606,875 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 94,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 371,441 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.41 million, up from 277,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 195,613 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc invested in 11,305 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Rampart Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 18,288 shares in its portfolio. Tremblant Capital Gp holds 105,981 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Sterling Capital Management holds 0.91% or 1.67M shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 55,691 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Ltd reported 22,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Logan Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 17,977 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 40,239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Winslow Asset holds 1.51% or 131,285 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 280 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 24,057 shares to 18,994 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 12,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,592 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc by 193,957 shares to 153,133 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 85,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,652 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap.

