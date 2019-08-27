Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Position in U S Concrete (USCR); Ckw Financial Group Increased Its Holding in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 56,940 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 228.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 36,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 51,964 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 15,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 111,140 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verso Corp by 41,251 shares to 668 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 79,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,037 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “US Concrete Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On US Concrete Inc (USCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Concrete Names Ronnie Pruitt President and COO – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Tudor Et Al owns 20,627 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 14,738 are owned by Quantbot Technologies L P. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 12,147 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Guggenheim Cap accumulated 268,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 20,892 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw holds 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 11,542 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 5,720 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd reported 54,620 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 38,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 5,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,750 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 766,021 shares in its portfolio. 449,347 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 54,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 290,709 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 125,830 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 72,724 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,446 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 385,350 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 19,402 shares stake. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,568 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0% or 40,000 shares. Adelante Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 11,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 0.48% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1.50 million shares. 107,606 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston owner sells land beneath Hawaii Home Depot – Houston Business Journal” published on March 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “A&B sells former sugar land on Maui for $262M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cambrex to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alexander & Baldwin names Brett A. Brown executive vice president and chief financial officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.