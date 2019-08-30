Bluemountain Capital Management Has Cut Its Incyte (INCY) Stake; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Incyte Corp (INCY) stake by 19.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 18,047 shares as Incyte Corp (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 75,874 shares with $6.53 million value, down from 93,921 last quarter. Incyte Corp now has $17.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 371,293 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 29/04/2018 – #2 – disaster Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q REV. $382.3M, EST. $388.8M; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 20/03/2018 – Exosome Diagnostics Announces Publication of a Highly Sensitive Exosome Based Liquid Biopsy Test for EGFR T790M Mutations in Pl; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $35 highest and $1800 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 38.45% above currents $19.14 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. See The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 22.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.80 million shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M worth of stock or 2.08 million shares. Welling Glenn W. had bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 9,844 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 616,842 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,100 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 139,247 shares. Thompson Invest reported 18,565 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 83 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Paragon Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Northern Tru reported 815,173 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 362 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 192,238 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 134,682 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Paradice Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.45% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Stock Up Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Concludes Sale of Tilda to Ebro Foods – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Hain Celestial (HAIN) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 13,241 shares to 24,965 valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Etsy Inc stake by 7,263 shares and now owns 87,806 shares. Encompass Health Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,754 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 29,495 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 245,757 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 20 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Samlyn Limited Liability has 132,258 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Company owns 3,165 shares. Lau Associates Limited Com stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Us Retail Bank De owns 32,028 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 824,928 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 111,663 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 48,238 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 7,074 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).