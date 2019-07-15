Bluemountain Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Xylem (XYL) by $924,300 as Market Valuation Rose; Dodge & Cox Position in Jd.Com (JD) Decreased by $141.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,938 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 16,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 5,391 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 34.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, down from 39.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 502,280 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,745 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Illinois-based New England And Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Starr Comm has 1,947 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Lc reported 60,387 shares stake. 59,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Waratah Advsrs invested in 19,490 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 449,279 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited, Korea-based fund reported 8,238 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Ohio-based Mai Management has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Renaissance Investment Group Inc Ltd holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 31,653 shares. Water Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,428 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Highlander Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 1,125 shares. Atria has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.94 million for 25.86 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 38,870 shares to 43,180 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 8,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 157.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.