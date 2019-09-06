Bluemountain Capital Management Has Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $5.63 Million; Stock Value Rose; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $509,120 as Share Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 5,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 12,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, down from 17,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 178,027 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 10.72M shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,097 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 70,378 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Limited owns 1,000 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 50,295 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 24,953 were reported by First Trust Lp. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 374 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.16% or 1,241 shares. Fiera Capital holds 1.87% or 466,289 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 200 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 387 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% or 269 shares. Sei Invests Company has 17,872 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 36,160 shares to 51,964 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares to 23,577 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).